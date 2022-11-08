Read full article on original website
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
New air purification strategy could substantially reduce COVID-19 transmission risk in classrooms, other indoor spaces
University classrooms are forums for intellectual exchange. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is for classrooms to also be sites of efficient air exchange—that is, good ventilation. Air sampling technology developed by Constantinos Sioutas, a professor at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, helped pave the...
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
Using a protocol developed at UC San Francisco, physicians have successfully treated a fetus with a devastating genetic disorder for the first time, and the child is now thriving as a toddler, a case study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports. "This treatment expands the repertoire of fetal...
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
Repeat COVID-19 infections increase risk of organ failure, death
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
Exploring stomach cancer concerns
Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect several areas of the stomach, including the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and experts at Mayo Clinic say there...
Obesity, Parkinson's disease, and pesticides: Exploring the gut-brain connection
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Scientists identify molecule that could help treat Parkinson's
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
How pathogens hijack the immune system to cause vaccine-enhanced disease
Researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources are working to unlock a decades-long mystery that has hampered development of a walking pneumonia vaccine. Associate Professor Steven Szczepanek and Professor Steven Geary from the Department of Pathobiology and Veterinary Science, along with former graduate students Tyler Gavitt and...
Women could be at higher risk for long COVID, according to new research
A team of medical professionals, clinicians, epidemiologists and political scientists recently published the results of a study that revealed new information about the prevalence of post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, otherwise known as "long COVID." Mauricio Santillana, professor physics and network science at Northeastern and director of the Machine...
Magnetic brain stimulation can help patients with depression and pain
Clinicians and researchers have long used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat and study chronic pain and severe depression. A new technology, multi-locus TMS (mTMS), will improve the approach by utilizing the novel design of magnetic transducers allowing for electronic control of all stimulation parameters—location, intensity and the orientation of the induced electric field—assisted by a robot to redirect stimulation from one part of the brain to another in just a fraction of a second.
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
Diverse mechanisms underlie associations between sleep and anxiety
Research on animals is shedding light on the biological mechanisms that link sleep and anxiety. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Stress and anxiety are frequently connected to...
WHO wants 'new paradigm' for vaccine development and access
The WHO said Wednesday that market forces alone cannot be allowed to determine which vaccines are developed and where they are produced, insisting jabs must be treated as a public good. Vaccines against a number of illnesses save millions of lives every year. But in a report on the global...
Genomic transposable elements modify the progression of Parkinson's disease
A study involving researchers from the University of Liverpool describes how transposable elements are associated with Parkinson's subtypes and impact disease trajectory. The study, published in Experimental Biology and Medicine, analyzed the variation of transposable elements—DNA sequences that have the ability to change their position within a genome—and their impact on different trajectories of Parkinson's disease.
