ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Biden was a drag on the Democrats in the midterms: He'd be a disaster in 2024

No amount of post-election puffery about Joe Biden can change a key political reality: His approval ratings are far below the public's general positivity toward the Democratic Party. Overall, Democrats who won in the midterm elections did so despite Biden, not because of him. He's a drag on the party, a boon to Republicans, and — if he runs again — he'd be a weak candidate against the GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential campaign.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy