Richmond, VA

Electronic Poll Book Issue in areas of Chesterfield and Richmond

Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - In some precincts in Chesterfield and the City of Richmond, there have been some issues with poll books. Those are not the same as voting machines. Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals says a poll book is a record of all voters in a precinct, which are usually kept on a laptop. There is a paper backup requirement, which those precincts had to go to. This issue did not affect anybody voting.

In Chesterfield, they briefly switched to paper poll books in the precincts while the electronic issues were resolved. As of the late morning update, the city of Richmond was on paper poll books at the affected precincts.

Beals says that some localities got a new electronic poll book and that created a learning curve and the possible issues.

Newsradio WRVA

