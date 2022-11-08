Eastside High School Alumni Band hosts Alumni Night at game against GHS

Alumni who bleed the orange and green of Eastside High School represented the Ram Nation during an event prior to the school's football game Friday night against crosstown rival Gainesville High School.

Billed as Alumni Night 2022, the event was held at Citizens Field, and featured the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band enjoying fellowship with each other and playing music from their era.

Richard E. Parker Alumni Band part of EHS Alumni Night

Cathy Norman, founder of the Eastside High School Alumni Association and coordinator of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band, helped coordinate the event.

“I love the tradition of the Eastside High School family and community,” Norman said. “We are one. When we were on campus, there was something special about the culture.”

Norman said alumni night is a great way to reunite with other EHS graduates.

“I love seeing the look of former graduates,” Norman said. “There’s something special about the orange and green. I’m excited about Ram Nation.”

Norman graduated from EHS in 1983 and played the clarinet when she was in the band.

Legacy of former band director lives on

Parker, who died July 2, 2016, lives on in the hearts of those he touched during his 32 years as a band director for schools in Alachua County, first at what is now Mebane High School in Alachua (now Mebane Middle School), and for most of his career at Eastside.

Southeast 12th Avenue, the street leading into the school, was renamed Richard E. Parker Way in 2017.

“Band is not about competition,” Norman said. “It’s about exciting the crowd. I love seeing the community happy when we march down.”

Norman said alumni night is important to her because she and her bandmates can show the community the traditional style the school's band is known for.

In August, members of the alumni band and supporters protested in front of the Alachua County School Board office about bringing the traditional style of the school’s band to the current band.

“Adding the traditional style back to the band is still on the table,” Norman said. “We'd like to include it along with the corps-style.”

Alumni Night brings together old friends, classmates and bandmates

Dana Self Powers graduated from EHS in 1978 and played the flute in the band. Her sister was one of the first graduating class members in 1973 and her son graduated from the school as well.

“It is close to my heart,” Powers said. “It is something to experience.”

Powers talked about the lessons Parker taught her when she was in the EHS band.

“He taught us it was all about performance,” Powers said. “I’m still pumped to perform at 62 years old. We played what was on the radio. He wrote it, we played it and we danced. We’re truly a family.”

Carol Richardson graduated in 1984 and was a member of the band's color guard. Richardson was introduced to the opportunity to be a color guard through her best friend in middle school. When they graduated and enrolled at EHS, they decided to tryout for the positions and they made it.

“I loved the unity and working together as a color guard,” Richardson said. "I was coming in as a freshman and there were mostly seniors. I enjoyed marching in the UF parades. When it was time to come on the field, I was nervous but the community made us feel special.”

She said alumni night is a great way to see old friends.

“I love the orange and green,” Richardson said. “I made a lot of friends. It is fun to hang out with friends you grew up with.”

Music for the event was provided by Art Alston, a local disc jockey, and three vendors were on hand, including Unique Luxury Candle, TAS for Christ t-shirt company and The Honey Way Bakery.

Darryl “Heavy D” Morten graduated from EHS in 1984 and played the bass drum in the band.

He carried his talents to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee where he also played in the band. After his performances , Morten watched his grandson and niece play on his drum.

“I love music,” Morten said. “I look at them as the future.”

Alonzo Young was a part of EHS’s first graduating class of 1973 and played the trumpet.

Young said Parker inspired him to play the trumpet and perform in the band.

“It feels nice coming out with the alumni,” Young said. “We are bringing back the tradition and the history.”