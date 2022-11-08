ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Eastside High School Alumni Band hosts Alumni Night at game against GHS

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEbrM_0j3FjsAW00

Alumni who bleed the orange and green of Eastside High School represented the Ram Nation during an event prior to the school's football game Friday night against crosstown rival Gainesville High School.

Billed as Alumni Night 2022, the event was held at Citizens Field, and featured the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band enjoying fellowship with each other and playing music from their era.

Richard E. Parker Alumni Band part of EHS Alumni Night

Cathy Norman, founder of the Eastside High School Alumni Association and coordinator of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band, helped coordinate the event.

“I love the tradition of the Eastside High School family and community,” Norman said. “We are one. When we were on campus, there was something special about the culture.”

Norman said alumni night is a great way to reunite with other EHS graduates.

“I love seeing the look of former graduates,” Norman said. “There’s something special about the orange and green. I’m excited about Ram Nation.”

Norman graduated from EHS in 1983 and played the clarinet when she was in the band.

Legacy of former band director lives on

Parker, who died July 2, 2016, lives on in the hearts of those he touched during his 32 years as a band director for schools in Alachua County, first at what is now Mebane High School in Alachua (now Mebane Middle School), and for most of his career at Eastside.

Southeast 12th Avenue, the street leading into the school, was renamed Richard E. Parker Way in 2017.

“Band is not about competition,” Norman said. “It’s about exciting the crowd. I love seeing the community happy when we march down.”

Norman said alumni night is important to her because she and her bandmates can show the community the traditional style the school's band is known for.

In August, members of the alumni band and supporters protested in front of the Alachua County School Board office about bringing the traditional style of the school’s band to the current band.

“Adding the traditional style back to the band is still on the table,” Norman said. “We'd like to include it along with the corps-style.”

Alumni Night brings together old friends, classmates and bandmates

Dana Self Powers graduated from EHS in 1978 and played the flute in the band. Her sister was one of the first graduating class members in 1973 and her son graduated from the school as well.

“It is close to my heart,” Powers said. “It is something to experience.”

Powers talked about the lessons Parker taught her when she was in the EHS band.

“He taught us it was all about performance,” Powers said. “I’m still pumped to perform at 62 years old. We played what was on the radio. He wrote it, we played it and we danced. We’re truly a family.”

Carol Richardson graduated in 1984 and was a member of the band's color guard. Richardson was introduced to the opportunity to be a color guard through her best friend in middle school. When they graduated and enrolled at EHS, they decided to tryout for the positions and they made it.

“I loved the unity and working together as a color guard,” Richardson said. "I was coming in as a freshman and there were mostly seniors. I enjoyed marching in the UF parades. When it was time to come on the field, I was nervous but the community made us feel special.”

She said alumni night is a great way to see old friends.

“I love the orange and green,” Richardson said. “I made a lot of friends. It is fun to hang out with friends you grew up with.”

Music for the event was provided by Art Alston, a local disc jockey, and three vendors were on hand, including Unique Luxury Candle, TAS for Christ t-shirt company and The Honey Way Bakery.

Darryl “Heavy D” Morten graduated from EHS in 1984 and played the bass drum in the band.

He carried his talents to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee where he also played in the band. After his performances , Morten watched his grandson and niece play on his drum.

“I love music,” Morten said. “I look at them as the future.”

Alonzo Young was a part of EHS’s first graduating class of 1973 and played the trumpet.

Young said Parker inspired him to play the trumpet and perform in the band.

“It feels nice coming out with the alumni,” Young said. “We are bringing back the tradition and the history.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jailen Ruth (Hawthorne)

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chasing down opposing quarterbacks, and big dreams, is a favorite pastime of Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth. “Really what made me want to play it so much was waking up Saturday mornings and watching College Game Day,” said Hawthorne senior football player Jailen Ruth. “I just love being able to make plays for my teammates and turning up with them. We love hearing our fans, home or away, show up every Friday.”
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Silver Springs Middle School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential threat this morning at Silver Springs Middle School. The threat was determined to be a hoax. To be clear, there is no threat to the school. PSO urges parents and guardians to speak with students about the consequences of making threats, even if they’re made as a joke.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two incidents over the last week occur on the campus of Bronson Middle High School

BRONSON — Two separate incidents within the last week at Bronson Middle High School led to a secure campus and lockdown at the institution. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the school announced a secure campus just before 10 a.m. after a student went to the health department complaining of sudden illness and associated vomiting.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Gator Country

Call Billy Napier the Fireman for having to put out so many crises

Everyone knew that Florida football had a lot of issues after the end of the Dan Mullen era. Call Billy Napier the Fireman, as he and his staff have successfully put out a lot of the fires. There are more to go, but it’s remarkable how many issues they’ve successfully addressed. Some of them are still provisional extinguishments, but here’s a rundown of some of the fires they’ve had to fight and what their status is now.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville announces their Veteran of the year

City officials gathered to honor Gainesville's Veteran of the year, Major Dennis Wait. Dennis Wait is the senor instructor for Gainesville High School's NJROTC program. Major Wait, a Marine Corps veteran, was recognized for his service to the nation and the community during a ceremony at City Hall in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Casey Willits: Gainesville District 3’s newest city commissioner

Democrat Casey Willits was elected Gainesville City Commissioner for District 3 in southwest Gainesville on Tuesday night. Willits defeated Dejeon Cain in a close election with 2,552 votes or 54%. Cain received 2,117 votes equaling 46%. “I sort of couldn’t believe that I had won, that I had done it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy