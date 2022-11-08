Williamsburg presents proposed 2-year goals plan at council work session

The city of Williamsburg’s two-year plan includes beginning construction on a long-discussed regional sports center.

City Manager Andrew Trivette presented the 2023-24 Goals, Initiatives and Outcomes Development plan to Williamsburg City Council on Monday, outlining the specific objectives for the next two years as part of a vision that is “meant to carry us through the next two decades.”

There are six goals identified in the One Williamsburg plan, including “courageously leading,” “innovating a modern city,” “prioritizing safety and wellness,” “engaging with our partners” and “connecting with the world.”

All six goals lead into a number of initiatives that the city is seeking to accomplish over the next two years.

City Council member Ted Maslin reiterated that the plan is intended to be “aspirational” and represents a “wishlist” without as much detail about the hows and the whens of each goal.

The council will vote on the plan’s at Thursday’s meeting.

Earlier this year, the city held eight Future Festivals to gather public feedback on plans for Williamsburg. The input it received played a big role in the draft of the Goals, Initiatives and Outcomes statement.

“First, I just want to thank the residents that came out to the Future Festivals and participated in the online survey or gave us feedback as to what they wanted to see in this (plan),” Mayor Doug Pons said. “That meant a lot to the process and certainly to all of us individually.”

Goals include beginning work on the African American Heritage Trail, a direct loan program that would assist with affordable housing, improving early childhood education opportunities in the city, deploying Smart City infrastructure, redevelopment of the City Square and making the outdoor dining areas on Prince George Street more permanent.

“None of the action relative to adopting a GIO statement means that the thing is just going to happen,” Trivette said. “Almost every single one of these requires a separate future council action to complete the process.

Trivette said the plan is to take the work plan and come back to council in January with a schedule of works as well as the estimated time required for each step.

In other business, City Council discussed the conversion of additional hotels and motels into affordable housing after tabling the discussion at last month’s meeting.

Director of Planning and Codes Compliance Tevya Griffin addressed questions that the council raised at the October meeting about the potential challenges involved in the conversions, including loss of commercial property, increased school population, adjacent property acceptance, lowering the median income and community acceptance.

Since 2015, the city has permitted the conversion of hotels to affordable housing through the Planned Development Housing District. Currently, there are two conversions — The Flats of Williamsburg and Willow Creek Apartments — totaling 148 units.

Staff recommended a handful of revisions to the proposed amendment, including reducing the required percentage of housing units in each adaptive facility to be two bedrooms from 20% to 10% and delaying the related public hearing to the December city council meeting.

During the discussion, council members continued to express concerns about overregulation, which hotels would be used for conversions and rent affordability.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616