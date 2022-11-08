ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Task force hears about violence in schools, community and mentoring program

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Improving the well-being of youths in Alachua County was the focus of the November monthly meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

Fighting in public schools in Alachua County was the major topic of the meeting held last Wednesday at the Gainesville Police Department Hall of Heroes room located at 545 NW Eighth Ave. The meeting included Shane Andrew, superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools and a product of the local school system, sharing statistics about student altercations and suspensions during the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year that officially ended on Oct. 14.

Comparing altercations in schools this year to last year

According to Andrew, there have been 309 male altercations this year, compared to 285 male altercations during the same time last year. The districts data also reveal there were 108 female altercations this year, compared to 158 female altercations last year.

There have been 65 days of suspensions due to minor fights, 189 days of suspensions due to serious mutual altercations, 105 days of suspensions due to physical attacks and there has been 706 disciplinary actions taken so far this school year, Andrew said.

“When it comes to the pandemic, we think about the academic loss but what about the socialization piece and the positive reinforcement,” Andrew said. “Human interactions, those connections are what we need for our children.”

Andrew said the school board is working with schools to create contact strategies to talk to parents who have children who are chronically absent, which Andrew described as a student who misses more than five days of school every nine weeks.

Making pre-kindergarten availalble to all 3- and 4-year-olds

Andrew also talked about making pre-kindergarten accessible to every 3- and 4-year-olds in Alachua County.

“When they are kindergarten-ready, that will change the whole trajectory of their education,” Andrew said. “When children are behind, they have to play catch up for life. We can get it right if we come together.”

Thanking school resource officers and deputies

Andrew also thanked school resource officers for protecting students.

Lt. Richard LaLonde and GPD Lt. Rob Koehler gave Brief presentations about how school resource officers train to ensure safety in schools were made by Lt. Richard LaLonde of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Lt. Rob Koehler of Gainesville Police Department .

“Our number one priority is to keep the schools safe from a threat,” LaLonde said. “We train non-stop for that.”

Promoting Take Stock in Children program

Also, task force members were once again informed about the Take Stock in Children program that helps students mentally and academically to get on the right track to graduate by providing a mentor for each student. The presentation about the program was delivered by Anntwanique Edwards, Ph.D., chief of equity, inclusion and community engagement for the school district.

Each student in the program is assigned to a College Success Coach (CSC) who meets with them one-on-one once a week to discuss grades, behavior, attendance, and well-being to ensure they are achieving academic success. CSCs work with mentors, teachers and parents to identify what each student needs for their individual progress, Edwards said.

“Having someone in your corner is amazing,” said Jayne Moraski, executive director of the Education Foundation in Alachua County, which administers the Take in Children Program. “Having a connection to the community and having a mentor for a student is powerful and it is important for the child who has felt isolated.”

The program is funded through a state match dollar-for-dollar grant and students who maintain the grades receive a scholarship to cover the cost of their college tuition and books.

The program is in need of volunteers, mentors and donations, Moraski said.

The program serves students in grades 6-12 and is currently accepting applications from students and families who want to participate in the program.

“It is wonderful to have caring mentors who want to see the students succeed,” Moraski said.

To apply or donate to the Take Stock in Children program, visit https://bit.ly/3tav8kg.

Marsha Kiner, executive director of Alachua County Children’s Trust, spoke during the meeting as well as GPD chief Lonnie Scott, who talked about the youth being affected by gun violence in the community.

Scott said Black males between the ages 16 to 24 are at a higher risk of falling victim to gun violence.

“We have been sounding the alarm to let the community know how serious gun violence is,” Scott said. “We have the same wants and desires as you have. Our main goal is to keep our communities safe. We want to deal with the children who are having the problem.”

Scott talked about how former GPD chief Tony Jones coordinates talks with the youth to address issues they may be facing that include the presence of members of the local clergy.

“You can’t do anything without God,” Scott said. “Gun violence is a problem that we need to get behind now. I want to make sure we leave this meeting knowing that your community is at risk.”

