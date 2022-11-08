Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
Click10.com
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
Click10.com
After FTX flounders, what becomes of Miami arena naming deal?
MIAMI – Cryptocurrency giant FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving a number of unanswered questions, including a big one here in South Florida: what will happen to its naming rights deal for Miami’s FTX Arena and the money it was set to pay Miami-Dade County over the next two decades?
Click10.com
Business owners, officials in flood-prone Brickell prepare for Nicole
MIAMI – Despite the worst of Hurricane Nicole being forecast to hit well north of Miami-Dade County, businesses in Miami’s flood-prone Brickell neighborhood are preparing for heavy rain. City officials also brought out pumps to move water out of the lowest-lying areas. “We’re just gonna hang out until...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
DoorDash suspends operations in South Florida as Nicole makes landfall
Food delivery service DoorDash announced they were suspending operations in South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole made its way to Florida.
Miami New Times
Five Francis Suarez Crypto Tweets That Aged Like Milk
Miami and cryptocurrency truly are a match made in hell. While the city is sinking beneath sea level with the rest of South Florida, digital currencies are also taking a nosedive into the drink. Just this week, Sam Bankman-Fried, onetime-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, pleased cryptocurrency skeptics fond...
Click10.com
Deauville Beach Resort to be demolished by implosion, cause road closures Sunday
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s the end of an area in Miami Beach. A team with The BG Group, a general contractor that specializes in demolitions, will implode what is left of the historic oceanfront Deauville Beach Resort, at 6701 Collins Ave., at 8 a.m., on Sunday. The...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
wlrn.org
Evacuation orders and school closures in South Florida as Nicole looks set to become a hurricane
A turn to the north on Tuesday took Miami-Dade and Broward counties out of the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole. But not Palm Beach County: by Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.
keysweekly.com
MACHINE RECOUNT SET FOR CLOSE ISLAMORADA SEAT RACE
Unofficial results from Election Night showed all but six votes separating Islamorada Seat 4 winner Henry Rosenthal from former councilwoman and motel owner Deb Gillis. Today, ballots cast in the five-person race will go to a machine recount. Joyce Griffin, supervisor of elections, told the Keys Weekly that a recount,...
Click10.com
Delray Beach residents, tourists preparing as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida’s east coast
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Delray Beach residents and tourists were urged by officials to prepare as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and approach Florida’s east coast sometime Wednesday. According to Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry, “If Nicole...
wlrn.org
‘I think we are leading the way’: Republican wave hits South Florida
Miami-Dade county has experienced a political shift that Republicans have been building on for years. A Republican had not won the county in a gubernatorial election since Jeb Bush ran for governor in 2002. That changed big time as Republican Ron DeSantis won the county by about eleven points after losing it by 20 points just four years ago.
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Miami-Dade Looks at ‘Possible Next Steps’ for FTX Arena Naming Rights Deal￼
Miami-Dade County officials who negotiated a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX hinted at legal action if the crypto exchange is unable to meet obligations for the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s home arena. Binance backed out of a deal to purchase FTX amid a run on the...
