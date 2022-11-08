ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

After FTX flounders, what becomes of Miami arena naming deal?

MIAMI – Cryptocurrency giant FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving a number of unanswered questions, including a big one here in South Florida: what will happen to its naming rights deal for Miami’s FTX Arena and the money it was set to pay Miami-Dade County over the next two decades?
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Five Francis Suarez Crypto Tweets That Aged Like Milk

Miami and cryptocurrency truly are a match made in hell. While the city is sinking beneath sea level with the rest of South Florida, digital currencies are also taking a nosedive into the drink. Just this week, Sam Bankman-Fried, onetime-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, pleased cryptocurrency skeptics fond...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

MACHINE RECOUNT SET FOR CLOSE ISLAMORADA SEAT RACE

Unofficial results from Election Night showed all but six votes separating Islamorada Seat 4 winner Henry Rosenthal from former councilwoman and motel owner Deb Gillis. Today, ballots cast in the five-person race will go to a machine recount. Joyce Griffin, supervisor of elections, told the Keys Weekly that a recount,...
ISLAMORADA, FL
wlrn.org

‘I think we are leading the way’: Republican wave hits South Florida

Miami-Dade county has experienced a political shift that Republicans have been building on for years. A Republican had not won the county in a gubernatorial election since Jeb Bush ran for governor in 2002. That changed big time as Republican Ron DeSantis won the county by about eleven points after losing it by 20 points just four years ago.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy