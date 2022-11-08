Early glitches with Maricopa County election machines frustrate voters

Voting got off to a glitchy start in Maricopa County on Tuesday morning because of widespread issues involving the machines that count voters' ballots.

All of the county's 223 voting locations opened on time, but an hour into the election, voters and poll workers at some sites started reporting issues with tabulators. Initially, officials estimated that about 10% of polling places were experiencing problems.

That estimate got raised to 20% and then 30% of the county's voting locations before officials found and fixed the issue — timing marks that had been printed on ballots.

In Maricopa County, printers at polling sites produce ballots on demand so that voters can vote at any location in the county, rather than being assigned a polling place. The formatting marks on the ballots produced by some printers weren’t being printed dark enough for the tabulators to read, officials said.

By 3 p.m., technological support staff had managed to resolve the problems at 17 of the roughly 60 voting locations experiencing problems. Officials said staff are continuing to rove the county, hopping from site to site to fix the issues.

At sites that remain impacted, voters have the option of placing their ballot in a secure box to be tabulated later, going to another location to vote, or returning later in the day to the same location in hopes the problem will be fixed.

If voters decide after checking in at a polling site to go to another location or return later to vote, officials say they must inform poll workers so that they can be checked out, election officials said. That will ensure they are able to vote a standard ballot later in the day or at a different location.

As the problems continued, voters were quick to share their frustration. Josh Erb, who tried to vote at the Mountain Park Health Center Baseline Clinic in south Phoenix, said he'll need to come back to the same site once he gets off work.

“They said that we can slide it in the machine, but I don’t want to risk it," Erb said. "If it’s not working, I’m not going to place my vote."

Sandra Tufel went to cast her ballot at the Queen Creek Library about 7 a.m. and encountered the tabulator issue.

"People weren't happy," she said. “I’m going to have to trust the system and trust my ballot will be counted. It was a frustrating experience."

Here's what you need to know about the problems.

What is a tabulator and why is it important?

Maricopa County uses several different machines at its vote centers: electronic check-in stations, ballot-on-demand printers, and the tabulators, where paper ballots are fed after people vote.

Although they're often referred to as voting machines, voters don't actually vote on tabulators. Rather, a tabulator's job is to count the paper ballot that voters fill out.

There are several different brands of tabulators, but Maricopa County uses Dominion ones. The machines are generally new. Those used in the 2020 election were permanently compromised by the Arizona Senate's election review, officials said. The county spent millions to purchase new machines and then destroy the old equipment that was subpoenaed for the Cyber Ninjas-led audit.

The county has used tabulators for decades, according to officials.

What are voters' options?

Voters at impacted polling sites can still cast a ballot, officials say.

If a tabulator is not working at a site, they have the option of casting their ballot and placing it into a secure slot in the tabulator, labeled "door 3." Ballots in this secure box will be tabulated later, either at the county's main tabulation center or on-site at polling locations by a bipartisan team of poll workers.

"This is something that we've had in place for decades," Elections Department spokesperson Megan Gilbertson said. "We've always had this secure door, and having a backup plan to our backup plan to make sure every voter is able to cast a ballot today is really the most important thing to us."

Alternatively, voters can go to a different location to cast their ballot.

If voters choose to go to a different polling site or return to the same one later after receiving their ballot, they should ask poll workers to help them "check out," Gilbertson said.

"They need to check out, because it looks like they voted at that location," she said.

That way, they'll be able to later vote a standard ballot, as opposed to a provisional.

Provisional ballots are used when there is uncertainty about a person's eligibility to vote and are designed to ensure nobody is excluded from voting because of an administrative error.

When a provisional ballot is cast, it is kept separate from others until after the election. Then, elections staff determine whether the voter actually was eligible to vote and whether the ballot should be counted.

If a voter forgets to check out and receives a provisional ballot, Gilbertson said there is a backup plan.

"The guidance that we've provided to our poll workers is to write down the name of those voters and all of their voter information. They'll do an incident form inside of the voting location, and those will be researched on the back end."

If election officials are able to verify that the voter didn't cast a ballot at the first location, they'll count the provisional ballot.

There are no marks or codes on a ballot that identify the voter who cast it, but Gilbertson said officials will be able to compare the number of checked-in voters at each site to the number of ballots received at that polling place, and compare the names of checked-in voters to the names written down by poll workers at other sites.

How did the issue happen?

Officials say they used the same printer settings Tuesday as they did in August's primary election.

That election was marred by minor issues with smearing pens but no problems with timing marks.

Recorder Stephen Richer said Tuesday that he didn't know how the problem occurred, but that he wasn't responsible for tabulation.

Gilbertson said Elections Department staff had tested the tabulators before the election.

"It is something that we're going to be looking into further in the coming weeks," Gilbertson said.

Richer said he felt for "any voter who has been frustrated or inconvenienced today in Maricopa County" in a statement released on social media.

"Every legal vote will be tabulated," Richer said. "I promise.”

The county recorder is generally responsible for voter registration and early voting. The county Board of Supervisors is tasked with running emergency voting, Election Day and tabulation.

Politicians, voters react on social media

Messaging on social media escalated after the morning’s tabulator mishaps.

After Maricopa County election officials advised voters of three options if they were at a polling location experiencing issues with a tabulator: one was drop your ballot in a secure slot dubbed “door 3.”

Kelli Ward, Arizona Republican Party chair, cautioned people against putting their ballots in “box 3” or “door 3.”

“Maricopa will not be turning on the downtown tabulators today,” Ward said in a tweet. Instead, she encouraged voters to find another polling place.

Screenshots of the tweets spread among conservative channels, including TruthSocial, Telegram and on Twitter.

“Voting machines in Maricopa County are "not working" and poll staffers are reporting 25% of ballots are being ‘misread,’” said Ashley St. Clair in a tweet. “But tell me again how questioning the integrity of our elections is a conspiracy.”

Throughout her campaign, Kari Lake, who is running for governor, had encouraged people to vote in person instead of mailing in an early ballot. She urged voters to stay in line.

In another tweet, she advised voters that if they already had checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators did not work, they should not leave and go to another location without casting a vote.

“Your provisional ballot at the new location likely will not count,” Lake said.

Election officials assured voters otherwise. If voters check out with poll workers at their original voting location, they should be able to cast a standard ballot at a new location, officials said. And even if they don't check out, the county has a plan in place to ensure provisional ballots cast by legal voters affected by the tabulator issues are counted.

