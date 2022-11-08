Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
Sunday's letters: It's DeSantis' GOP, no eye for an eye, men and pregnancy
Trump must pass torch to DeSantis It is now time for Donald Trump to do the right thing, step aside and ask his base to support Gov. Ron DeSantis. We...
Ukrainian lawmaker reminds GOP of WWII lessons, no 'national security' without 'international stability'
A Ukrainian lawmaker urged Congress to remember the lessons learned from World War II and continue unifying support for Kyiv no matter which party takes majority control.
Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session
WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0