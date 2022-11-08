ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

105.7 The Hawk

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police

TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

