Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
What gets taxed in New Jersey? It doesn’t always make sense
Recreational cannabis remains taxable in the Garden State while medical cannabis is no longer so. Judging by the latest version of its Sales Tax Guide, that is chief among what the New Jersey Division of Taxation wants residents to know about how much extra they may have to pay for various items sold in the state.
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
3-Day Work Week Offered At Chick-Fil-A; Should New Jersey Adopt New Rule?
Do you think we should switch to a four-day work week in America?. It's a fair question. This has been a longstanding debate for years and those in support of the change say that employees are more productive with a healthy work life balance. According to CBSNews.com, there is a...
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
Life-saving EMS squads in NJ are fighting to survive financially
Emergency responders across New Jersey are facing an emergency of their own. They’re finding it increasingly difficult to maintain operations because they are frequently paid only a small percentage of their actual costs to transport someone needing medical care in an ambulance. According to Greg Scott, the president of...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey
When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police
TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
NJ city worries about racial equity while trying to limit marijuana shops
JERSEY CITY — The City Council on Wednesday night voted down an ordinance that would have capped the number of cannabis businesses at 55. The ordinance was up for its final reading after a first reading at the council's October 26 meeting despite concerns, which the public reiterated Wednesday.
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
