Cody Johnson’s ”TIl You Can’t’ Named 2022 CMA Music Video of the Year Winner
Cody Johnson's message to seize life while you can has earned him his very first CMA Award. The singer's music video for "'Til You Can't" was named Music Video of the Year winner on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), ahead of the ABC broadcast. Johnson's video follows a family reenacting the...
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Here’s Why Luke Combs Won the CMA for Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs won his second straight CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2022 because he was an easy, logical pick and a compelling emotional choice. Breaking down winners of entertainment awards can become as much about why the other nominees lost as it is about why the winner won, but this article won't do — ah, what the heck! Political candidates step back and wonder what else they could have done. Why shouldn't country candidates?
2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List
The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
50 Greatest CMA Awards Moments Ever
The greatest moments at the CMA Awards leave fans and viewers talking about them for days or weeks. In 2015, that moment was all night — Chris Stapleton's unbelievable night. Two years earlier, it was the King's historic CMA win. In 2016 it was the return of Randy Travis.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List
The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
Lainey Wilson’s Big Night at the CMA Awards Fulfilled a Childhood Dream of Her Dad’s
Anyone who has been following Lainey Wilson over the past few months knows just how big a deal it was to the rising star to walk the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Over the past several months, the singer's father...
Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note
It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date
American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode. The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19. In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the...
