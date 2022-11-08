Read full article on original website
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
Police allege man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, say he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday,...
Police allege arrested suspect had crack cocaine, gun
A Rock Island man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and a handgun. According to a release, the Rock Island Police Department and the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a residence located on 14th St. Approximately one once of crack cocaine and a handgun were seized from the property, police allege.
Alleged suspect in fatal crash jailed
A 22-year-old Moline woman was behind bars Thursday after the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested her in connection with a fatal crash on Monday. Kendra Lee Curtis faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death or serious injury. She is being held on $500,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail, where she awaits a court appearance, a news release says.
Police allege suspect paid for bag, not items inside, at Home Depot
A 36-year-old Muscatine woman is behind bars after police allege she put merchandise in a tote and paid only for the bag at the Bettendorf Home Depot checkout. Katie King faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second office, court records say.
East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes
An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
REVIEW: New QC ‘Jurors’ guilty of greatness
Don’t tell Mike Schulz, but I have never actually seen the 1957 classic film “12 Angry Men,” nor its 1997 all-star made-for-TV remake. I have no good reason, since I love murder mysteries, crime dramas, thrillers, etc. In a way, that was an advantage going into see the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors,” which opened last weekend at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
Dancing unicorn takes to roof of QC school
Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island truly scaled new heights when it came to creating a unique incentive for Student Hunger Drive donations. For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most donations for the Student Hunger Drive out of all the Rock Island-Milan School District schools. They collected 89 boxes (more than 6,000 cans) and $1,622 in monetary donations for the River Bend Food Bank’s annual Student Hunger Drive.
QC ‘My Brother’s Gift’ to air on WQPT
A special filmed production of a September Black Box Theatre show will air on WQPT-TV next week. In September 2022, The Black Box in downtown Moline performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank.
Student Hunger Drive sets new record
After a record year in 2021, Quad Cities students came back hungry to top it. And in the 36th year — with renewed energy and a drive to do even more good during this challenging year — the 2022 Student Hunger Drive brought in a collective 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts, according to a Thursday release from River Bend Food Bank.
PHOTOS: Veterans Day parade in Davenport
After an unseasonably warm week, it was a chilly day for the Veterans Day parade in Davenport. Photographer Jeff Cook captured several scenes from the festivities, including a ceremony in which 92-year-old Korean War veteran Barry Smiley of Davenport received his third Purple Heart.
Local author event November 13 at Skylark
The Artsy Bookworm — a bookstore at 1319 30th St., Rock Island — is holding a local author conference and book fair Sunday, Nov. 13 at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island. The event, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature books for sale and signing from the following authors:
QC women invited to have a ball at Skylark
Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
EM student aims to be one of WIU’s youngest grads ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at just 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois, according to a Wednesday WIU release.
Word up for St. Ambrose’s new ‘Spelling Bee’
Galvin Fine Arts Center will present the St. Ambrose University Theatre Program’s musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” opening tonight at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. It’s a humorous show (with music and lyrics by William Finn) about six students who “learn that winning (and losing)...
Yoga and QC beer = lots of fun
Sarah Wendland of Davenport loves yoga and loves the varied tastes of local craft breweries. So it makes perfect sense that she runs Bends & Brews, a five-year-old business that brings yoga to some of the Quad Cities’ best beer makers. These classes are all levels — from beginner to experienced yogi, so everyone can enjoy. Most locations are 21+ (unless otherwise stated), and you need to BYO mat and buy your own booze.
