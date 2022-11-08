ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s First Veterans: Sandhills veterans of the American Revolution

By Press Release
 3 days ago
Contributed photo

The following is a list of all the Revolutionary War patriot veterans that are represented by the compatriots of the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution Chapter:

William Alston (P- 103084)

LT. William Andrews Jr. (P-103956)

Arthur Arrington (P-104836)

Sgt. Ephraim Bates (P-110708)

William Battle Jr. (P-110905)

William Battle Sr. (P-110904)

Pvt. Samuel Bell (P-334610)

Pvt. Seth Berray (P-113822)

Pvt. John Brayten (P-120305)

Pvt .John Bunten (P-124848)

Pvt. Thomas Camp (P-127724)

Rowland Chiles (P-339232)

Lt. Abraham Cole (P-136070)

James Council (P-139493)

Cpt. James Currin/Corwin (P-142432)

John Curtis (P-333959)

Richard Crosby(P-141506)

John Douglas (P-149682)

Wood Furman (P-163292)

John Henry Gebhart (P-165066)

Mrs. Rebecca Gibbons (P-165564)

Nelson Gibson (P-113767)

William Gilliam (P-167014)

Isam Harris (P- 175821)

James Harris (P-175847)

Pvt. Daniel Hill (P-181324)

Pvt. Nehemiah Hopkins (P-184742)

Pvt. Daniell Horton (P-185076)

Lt. Daniel Hurlbutt Jr.(P-188843)

Pvt. Jacob Huzzard III (P-189262)

Lewis Jernigan (P-224645)

John Judy (P-227154)

Martin Judy Sr. (P-307526)

Sgt. Joseph Laflin (P-232258)

Pvt. Walter Leake (P-234317)

CPL. Stephen Mahoney (P-337810)

Samuel McMurray (P-331173)

Pvt. John Miller (P-249391)

Zedekiah Morgan (P- 252343)

James Hawkridge Mozley (P-253215)

Thomas Osgood (P-263766))

Tunis Anthony Peters(P-269084)

Capt. Peter Pitts (P-271030)

James Price P-273660)

Pvt Reuben Roberts (P-280075)

Capt. Jacob Rumph II (P-282874)

Stephen Smith (P-293138)

Pvt. Jacob Sturm (P-300101)

Nathan Alexander Stedman III (P-296610)

Pvt. Alligood Suggs (P-300125)

Pvt. John Taylor (P-302310)

Jacob Utterback (P-308992)

Pvt. Willis Ward (P-341460)

Issac Wilkes (P-320147)

Abner Winslow (P-322629)

Lt Ezekiel Young (P-326146)

