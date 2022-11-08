America’s First Veterans: Sandhills veterans of the American Revolution

Mike Thomas, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, flew supersonic fighter jets for 20 years.More than 2 million men and women were serving in the U.S. armed forces by the early 1970s, and one thing was on nearly all their minds. What was then the longest war in U.S. military history was dragging on in Vietnam. It had become a "meat grinder," with foreign troops bogged down in the jungles and besieged by Communist guerrillas. Many service members feared they would never see their families again. Tens of thousands of them wouldn't. Mike Thomas had another reason he didn't want...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO