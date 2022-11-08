ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas

The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Lufkin Man, Woman in Critical Condition Following Friday Stabbing

Lufkin Police responded to a stabbing incident late Friday afternoon in which two persons were critically wounded. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, officers arrested a man after he stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street. (indicated by the red marker on the map)
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Shop Local, Win $1,000 to Use at Lufkin and Nacogdoches Stores

The past 2+ years have been tough when it comes to running a business. The pandemic, the economy, the supply lines, and finding enough employees have all played a part. These issues have really come down hard on the smaller, local businesses in many communities. Every year, the words 'Shop...
Lufkin, TX
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

