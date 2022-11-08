Read full article on original website
Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas
The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas
Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
Lufkin Man, Woman in Critical Condition Following Friday Stabbing
Lufkin Police responded to a stabbing incident late Friday afternoon in which two persons were critically wounded. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, officers arrested a man after he stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street. (indicated by the red marker on the map)
This Colorful Cultural Fiesta Has Become A Tradition In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Public Library is once again hosting the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on the square in downtown Nacogdoches. This is a beautiful cultural event and it all starts at 4pm this Saturday, November 5, 2022. You can come out and celebrate with the entire community. There will be...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Lufkin, Texas Heart Touching Love Story Blossoms After 70 Years
This morning, I came across an email that touched my heart. It is the true-life story of a romance that has blossomed in Lufkin, Texas. An enchanting relationship that has been some 70 years in the making. Back to the 1940s. According to this narrative from Bell PR and Marketing,...
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for East Texas Woman
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for an Anderson County woman who was last seen in Elkhart, Texas. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Dollgener, diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She is described as a white female, 34 years old, height 5’ 0”, weight...
Shop Local, Win $1,000 to Use at Lufkin and Nacogdoches Stores
The past 2+ years have been tough when it comes to running a business. The pandemic, the economy, the supply lines, and finding enough employees have all played a part. These issues have really come down hard on the smaller, local businesses in many communities. Every year, the words 'Shop...
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
