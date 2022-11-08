VIDEO: Fully-involved fire takes over abandoned structure in Cabin Creek, West Virginia

CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it was dispatched to a structure fire in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

Cabin Creek VFD was also on the scene. The fire was fully-involved when crews arrived, East Bank VFD says.

Metro 911 tells 13 News the building was abandoned. There were no injuries in the matter, dispatchers say.

East Bank VFD says crews were able to return to service around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.