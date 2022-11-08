ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, VT

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating after teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen driver involved in single-vehicle crash in Lowell

LOWELL — A teen from Richford was involved in a crash in Lowell on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 9:20 p.m. Prior to the crash, authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was spotted failing to maintain its lane in Eden.
LOWELL, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews respond to fire overnight in Morrisville

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Fire crews in Morrisville responded to a fire just after midnight Friday after a home went up in flames. The fire prompted a road closure off of Route 15 between Morrisville and Hyde Park but has since reopened. The damaged was mainly on the side of...
MORRISTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area

COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
COVENTRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says

In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

VERMONT STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Untimely Death Reported In Coos County

A hunter was found dead in Coos County yesterday. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified around 5:30 p.m. and once a conservation officer arrived at the scene in Pittsburgh, it was determined the death was not hunting-related. The 53-year-old Massachusetts man had intended to hunt with friends, but he wasn’t feeling well so he stayed with the vehicle. He was dead when his companions returned and authorities said it does not seem to be suspicious.
COOS COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER — A 21-year-old man from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Saxtons River yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Academy Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Dylan Sheltra violated an abuse...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire damages camper, home in Lowell

LOWELL — Police say a fire in Lowell on Saturday was caused by wood stove ashes. A recreational camper parked on Tanekee Road caught fire at around 10:00 a.m. Police say the fire had extended to the house and was spreading into the attic when firefighters arrived. Fire investigators...
LOWELL, VT
Barton Chronicle

Barton board prepared to talk with Sheriff

BARTON—Although Lenny Zenonos, the chair of the Barton Select Board, said he still thinks the best solution for getting police protection for his town is hiring a local officer, he and Jeff Cota, another board member, agreed to let their colleague, Ryan Racine, approach Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow to discuss her department providing service for Barton.
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Danville

DANVILLE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Danville yesterday. The crash occurred on US Route 2 at around 4:00 p.m. The drivers were identified as a 16-year-old from Calias, and Luis Jorge, 53, of Sarasota, FL. An initial investigation revealed that the juvenile rear-ended Jorge. According to...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Barton Chronicle

Unwanted guests charged with multiple felonies

NEWPORT — A Newport man approached police on October 17 and 20 to tell them about two unwelcome guests. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, the man said a friend brought the two to his house and they told him they would be staying with him.
NEWPORT, VT
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE

