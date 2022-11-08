ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts

On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area to commemorate the day. At Memorial Hall inside the State House, all branches of the Armed Forces were being honored Friday morning. Friday marked the first time...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Impacts and Timing: How the Remnants of Nicole Will Hit New England

Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing. Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy