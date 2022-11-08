Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
nbcboston.com
Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts
On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area to commemorate the day. At Memorial Hall inside the State House, all branches of the Armed Forces were being honored Friday morning. Friday marked the first time...
nbcboston.com
Impacts and Timing: How the Remnants of Nicole Will Hit New England
Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing. Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will...
nbcboston.com
Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
nbcboston.com
Food Banks Stress Need to Help Hungry Mass. Residents Year-Round as Thanksgiving Nears
One after the other, hundreds of turkeys made their way from the loading dock to the giant freezer at the Greater Boston Food Bank, passing through the hands of several Massachusetts leaders. Like a holiday passing of the torch, Gov. Charlie Baker handed turkeys to Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura...
nbcboston.com
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
nbcboston.com
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
