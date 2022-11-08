ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16 teams fight for a state title in class 6A football playoffs

With the second round approaching, 16 teams will face off and compete for a chance at a state title. In the north side of the class 6A bracket, number one ranked Wauconda will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 against 7-3 Notre Dame after Wauconda’s staggering 56-6 win over Schurz.
WAUCONDA, IL
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
Begin a New Tradition on Thanksgiving Morning: Watch the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on CW26!

The holiday season is almost here, and there's no better way to jumpstart the festivities this Thanksgiving than by watching the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade at 8A on CW26! Hosted by Jesse Hutch (Dream Wedding and CW's Batwoman, Arrow, Supernatural) and Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives, Royally Wrapped for Christmas), this vibrant procession down Chicago's legendary State Street features floats, bands, and special performers from across Chicagoland and the nation. Of course, no holiday celebration like this is complete until the appearance of Jolly Old St. Nick himself...Santa Claus!
CHICAGO, IL
Our Guide To Chicago’s Best Brunch Spots

“The Almost Famous Brunch” is what this Old Town bar calls its brunch special. There is an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet along with a mimosa kit. There are vegan options as well as brunch favorites. Guest must be 21+. There is great music, great vibes, and great food. 80 Proof is perfect for a brunch get-together.
CHICAGO, IL
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters decided overwhelmingly to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked-choice voting Tuesday night. Proponents of the referendum say the change will lead to fairer elections and less acrimonious campaigns. The vote made Evanston the first municipality in Illinois to adopt the system. 82% of...
EVANSTON, IL
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
CHICAGO, IL
Consequences from Mt. Carmel

Long, long past time that Oak Park recognized and honored the history of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a Black congregation and a Black community centered in what is now downtown Oak Park. A century ago on Westgate Avenue, Mt. Carmel stood as the hub of Oak Park’s small Black neighborhood....
OAK PARK, IL

