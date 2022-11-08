The holiday season is almost here, and there's no better way to jumpstart the festivities this Thanksgiving than by watching the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade at 8A on CW26! Hosted by Jesse Hutch (Dream Wedding and CW's Batwoman, Arrow, Supernatural) and Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives, Royally Wrapped for Christmas), this vibrant procession down Chicago's legendary State Street features floats, bands, and special performers from across Chicagoland and the nation. Of course, no holiday celebration like this is complete until the appearance of Jolly Old St. Nick himself...Santa Claus!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO