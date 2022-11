ELLERBE — Phillip D. Hinson, 72, of Ellerbe, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Phillip was born on April 5, 1950, in Moore County, a son of James Hinson and Etta Alice Comer Hinson. He attended Westmoore School and was employed at...

ELLERBE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO