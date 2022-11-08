Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022
Are you the type of person that believes all the holiday fare needs to wait until after Thanksgiving? Or, are you the type of person that puts up your lights and trees the same weekend you take down your Halloween decorations?. I could really go either way in the debate,...
Suburban Indy Holiday Show
The all-NEW Suburban Indy Holiday Show is Friday, November 25-Sunday, November 27 at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield. Create a new holiday shopping tradition at the Suburban Indy Holiday Show! This shopping extravaganza is set for Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, IN.
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
readthereporter.com
Enjoy best of art, shopping & music this Saturday at Meet Me on Main in Carmel
Come to the Carmel Arts & Design District from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for Allied Solutions’ Meet Me on Main. Make your way to Main Street and Range Line Road for an evening of art, shopping, music, and more. Meet Me on Main is the...
Murphy Park | Avon
Murphy Park, a new treehouse-inspired playground in Avon, needs to be on your list of places to check out with the kids! This inclusive park features a double zip line, a climbing gym, and a fully wheelchair-accessible play structure. You are in for a treat and a ton of fun at Murphy Park.
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers go from unseasonably warm to unseasonably cold
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is watching the weather to see if they need to activate Snow Force.
theoldmotor.com
Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana
Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
korncountry.com
Light snow possible Saturday morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. – There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A quick-moving upper-level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region Friday...
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Greenwood, IN USA
I FOUND MY QUILTED HEART ON A BUSH OUTSIDE OF MY WORK OFFICE. I NOTICED IT YESTERDAY, HOWEVER, DECIDED TO PASS IT BY. I DECIDED THIS MORNING COMING BACK IN TO WORK TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT IT. IT SAID.. “I NEED A HOME”.. SO I WILL GIVE IT A LOVING ONE. WHAT A NICE WAY TO BRIGHTEN THE DAY OF A STRANGER. SOMETIMES THIS WORLD IS A DARK, AND GLOOMY PLACE. PLEASE KNOW YOU ADDED SOME SUNSHINE TO MINE 🙂
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the IRT
Banish your bah humbugs, and celebrate the season at the IRT! Scrooge’s visits to the past, the present, and the future bring us hope in the dark of winter when we need it most. A Christmas Carol celebrates the power of kindness, family, and love in this treasured tale filled with laughter, tears, and redemption.
It’s a Wonderful Life | On Stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
Beef & Boards presents the holiday favorite, It’s A Wonderful Life. The famous film’s feel-good story comes to life on stage just in time for the holidays. This holiday season, bring the family together and cozy up with a classic as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents It’s A Wonderful Life, the stage adaptation of the famous Frank Capra film, opening November 25, 2022.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
12:19 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for noise complaint in 200 block of Jefferson Street North; cleared by 12:36 a.m. 1:20 a.m. County officer responds for noise complaint in 6900 block of Gray Wolf Drive; cleared by 1:40 a.m. 1:30 a.m. County officers respond for noise complaint in...
Fox 59
Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
WISH-TV
Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
