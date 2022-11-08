I FOUND MY QUILTED HEART ON A BUSH OUTSIDE OF MY WORK OFFICE. I NOTICED IT YESTERDAY, HOWEVER, DECIDED TO PASS IT BY. I DECIDED THIS MORNING COMING BACK IN TO WORK TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT IT. IT SAID.. “I NEED A HOME”.. SO I WILL GIVE IT A LOVING ONE. WHAT A NICE WAY TO BRIGHTEN THE DAY OF A STRANGER. SOMETIMES THIS WORLD IS A DARK, AND GLOOMY PLACE. PLEASE KNOW YOU ADDED SOME SUNSHINE TO MINE 🙂

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO