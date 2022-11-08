ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Indy with Kids

Suburban Indy Holiday Show

The all-NEW Suburban Indy Holiday Show is Friday, November 25-Sunday, November 27 at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield. Create a new holiday shopping tradition at the Suburban Indy Holiday Show! This shopping extravaganza is set for Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, IN.
WESTFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
Indy with Kids

Murphy Park | Avon

Murphy Park, a new treehouse-inspired playground in Avon, needs to be on your list of places to check out with the kids! This inclusive park features a double zip line, a climbing gym, and a fully wheelchair-accessible play structure. You are in for a treat and a ton of fun at Murphy Park.
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger

Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theoldmotor.com

Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana

Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
FRANKFORT, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Light snow possible Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. – There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A quick-moving upper-level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region Friday...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Greenwood, IN USA

I FOUND MY QUILTED HEART ON A BUSH OUTSIDE OF MY WORK OFFICE. I NOTICED IT YESTERDAY, HOWEVER, DECIDED TO PASS IT BY. I DECIDED THIS MORNING COMING BACK IN TO WORK TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT IT. IT SAID.. “I NEED A HOME”.. SO I WILL GIVE IT A LOVING ONE. WHAT A NICE WAY TO BRIGHTEN THE DAY OF A STRANGER. SOMETIMES THIS WORLD IS A DARK, AND GLOOMY PLACE. PLEASE KNOW YOU ADDED SOME SUNSHINE TO MINE 🙂
GREENWOOD, IN
Indy with Kids

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the IRT

Banish your bah humbugs, and celebrate the season at the IRT! Scrooge’s visits to the past, the present, and the future bring us hope in the dark of winter when we need it most. A Christmas Carol celebrates the power of kindness, family, and love in this treasured tale filled with laughter, tears, and redemption.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

It’s a Wonderful Life | On Stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

Beef & Boards presents the holiday favorite, It’s A Wonderful Life. The famous film’s feel-good story comes to life on stage just in time for the holidays. This holiday season, bring the family together and cozy up with a classic as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents It’s A Wonderful Life, the stage adaptation of the famous Frank Capra film, opening November 25, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5

12:19 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for noise complaint in 200 block of Jefferson Street North; cleared by 12:36 a.m. 1:20 a.m. County officer responds for noise complaint in 6900 block of Gray Wolf Drive; cleared by 1:40 a.m. 1:30 a.m. County officers respond for noise complaint in...
NASHVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
