A hospice nurse has shared the little-known "comforting" fact about death, which she believes takes away people's fears instantly.Julie McFadden, from California, supports adults who are coming to the end of their lives and has sadly had many patients pass away.She explains how dying people who are often fully lucid see deceased friends, family and even pets."It's called 'visioning' and it's often very comforting for the person," McFadden explains."People don't talk about it much but it's really common and more than half the people I have looked after have experienced it."

