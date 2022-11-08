Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
okcfox.com
City, state leaders quiet on Canoo bringing 500 jobs, factory to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Electric vehicle producer Canoo plans to bring a manufacturing plant to Oklahoma City, but with state and city leaders quiet, they seem to be the only ones sharing the news of hundreds of jobs coming to the city. A spokesperson for Oklahoma City confirmed...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization
It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
okcfox.com
Wade's RV Winterization Event
We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV as they gear up for their upcoming Winterization event!. The drive-through event is happening this weekend, November 11 & 12th from 9 AM – 2 PM. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Tyler
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, now is the time. The OKC Animal Shelter has 150 animals who are looking for homes and this week we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Tyler. Check out this story to see if Tyler would be the...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
okcfox.com
Veterans Day Fun With What's Going On
Get out and have some fun from Museums, Zoos, and Turkey day, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls
Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
okcfox.com
Waiting Little Wednesday: Lane
This week's waiting little is Lane. Lane is 13 years old and lives in south OKC. He is very caring and has a huge heart. He enjoys playing video games, going to the arcade, and also likes model and remote cars. He loves cooking, baking and fashion. One day Lane...
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
okcfox.com
What's Going On in the Metro This Week
We're halfway through the work week which has us thinking about the weekend. From car-hop dining to some zoo fun, here's a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE TO "LIKE"...
OKC VeloCity
Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development
Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Comments / 0