ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization

It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Wade's RV Winterization Event

We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV as they gear up for their upcoming Winterization event!. The drive-through event is happening this weekend, November 11 & 12th from 9 AM – 2 PM. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection...
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Tyler

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, now is the time. The OKC Animal Shelter has 150 animals who are looking for homes and this week we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Tyler. Check out this story to see if Tyler would be the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Veterans Day Fun With What's Going On

Get out and have some fun from Museums, Zoos, and Turkey day, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls

Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Waiting Little Wednesday: Lane

This week's waiting little is Lane. Lane is 13 years old and lives in south OKC. He is very caring and has a huge heart. He enjoys playing video games, going to the arcade, and also likes model and remote cars. He loves cooking, baking and fashion. One day Lane...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On in the Metro This Week

We're halfway through the work week which has us thinking about the weekend. From car-hop dining to some zoo fun, here's a look at What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE TO "LIKE"...
SHAWNEE, OK
OKC VeloCity

Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development

Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
foodpoisonjournal.com

Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy