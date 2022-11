Earlier this week, Yosemite National Park announced the loss of an old friend that finally succumbed to illness – the 400-year-old sugar pine in Yosemite Valley. Naturally, because of its great size, the tree that helped name the historic Sugar Pine Bridge met its demise with an earth-shaking collapse, proving that it was just as mighty in death as it was in its long life.

