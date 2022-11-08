ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

By Sarah Szilagy
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kyc6_0j3Ffw7w00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout.

In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising practices at its more than 400 Ohio locations, charging customers higher prices at checkout than what is advertised on shelves.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said in a press release. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches

The lawsuit comes less than a week after Yost’s office sued Dollar General for similar overcharging. In Monday’s lawsuit, Yost asked the court for an injunction against Family Dollar doing business in Ohio until the company has “satisfied all monetary obligations,” including a $25,000 fine for each violation.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree, Inc. said in an email that the company is “committed to operational compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws” but did not directly comment on the state’s allegations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

DeWine delays three more executions due to lack of drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued execution reprieves for three incarcerated men Thursday, citing an ongoing lack of lethal injection drugs in the state’s supply. Three men will have their 2023 execution dates moved to 2026, DeWine announced in a press release: Charles Lorraine, Gerald Hand and Cleveland Jackson. It is the most […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Wrongfully convicted men sue state of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wrongfully convicted of attempted murder are suing Ohio for wrongful imprisonment. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. “Its ruined our life,” said Sutton. “I had a full ride to college and just this...
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy