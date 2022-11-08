MEXICO CITY (NEXSTAR/WAVY) – Authorities have determined that three Americans who were staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City last month died of gas inhalation. Police said Tuesday post-mortem examinations suggested Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall, and Kandace Florence, who were found unresponsive on October 30 in the Airbnb they were renting, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Associated Press.

