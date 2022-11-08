Read full article on original website
3 Americans died of gas inhalation at Mexico City Airbnb: authorities
MEXICO CITY (NEXSTAR/WAVY) – Authorities have determined that three Americans who were staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City last month died of gas inhalation. Police said Tuesday post-mortem examinations suggested Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall, and Kandace Florence, who were found unresponsive on October 30 in the Airbnb they were renting, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Associated Press.
2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no
(The Hill) – Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance. Recreational adult marijuana use will be legal in nearly half the country following the midterm elections, with at least...
