Read full article on original website
Related
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
pethelpful.com
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
pethelpful.com
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible
Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
WXII 12
Courtroom left in tears as 5-year-old expresses love for his family in adoption hearing
A 5-year-old boy brought tears to so many during an adoption hearing in a New Mexico courtroom. "She's the best mom I've ever had and I love her so much," the boy said. The family was in a hearing to finalize the adoption when the 5-year-old expressed his love for the family.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com
Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video
Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
3 News Now
6 best ways to make your house smell amazing
A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Texas couple let their 2,500lb Giant Pet roam around their house, watch TV, and even eat with them
Some people opt for common pets like cats, dogs, birds, etc., while others settle for less domesticable animals like snakes, lions, etc. Here is a couple whose pet is a giant 2,500lb buffalo!
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
TMZ.com
Monkey Appears to Mourn Dead Man, Tries to Wake Him Up
A monkey, believed to be the pet of a deceased man, apparently couldn't let go -- and we mean that literally, 'cause it was holding on to the body like he might come back to life. Check out this footage that was purportedly taken in Sri Lanka, where a guy's...
Comments / 5