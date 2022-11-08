Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ourquadcities.com
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa leaves $30 million childcare grant on the table
DES MOINES, Iowa — $30 million in federal funds for childcare are not coming to Iowa after the state failed to apply for a grant. However, the reason why the state never sent in its application depends on who you ask. Alex Murphy, the communications director for Gov. Kim...
ourquadcities.com
National Caregivers Month
November is National Caregivers Month and we were joined by Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter’s Senior Program Manager Megan Pederson to recognize those who make daily sacrifices to support their loved ones. For more information visit alz.org/iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Agency on Aging to host Medicare enrollment event
The Medicare Open Enrollment period is October 15 – December 7, and the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (WIAAA) wants to help you figure out which plan is right for you. WIAAA will have trained Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors available to provide free, unbiased counseling for...
ourquadcities.com
Student Hunger Drive sets new record
After a record year in 2021, Quad Cities students came back hungry to top it. And in the 36th year — with renewed energy and a drive to do even more good during this challenging year — the 2022 Student Hunger Drive brought in a collective 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts, according to a Thursday release from River Bend Food Bank.
ourquadcities.com
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man. Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing. He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials.
Comments / 0