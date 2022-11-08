ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Tony perez
3d ago

it's So Beautiful 😍 🤩! it's complaining to Mom cause She was left alone!!😄🤪🤪😅🤣

Reply
5
Related
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Being Left Home Alone Caught on Camera

All pet owners hate leaving their fur babies home alone. In an ideal world, we would bring them with us everywhere we go, but unfortunately many animals must remain at home will their parents run errands. One cat took particular exception to being left home alone in this woeful video.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Trying to 'Convince' Mom to Stay in for the Night Is Priceless

Every pup parent knows the struggle of trying to go out when your best furry friend is waiting at home. It can be so heartbreaking! It can also be funny, though, as @goldenlifeofbailey and his mama prove in their new video. For this Golden Retriever, nothing can top hanging out...
Upworthy

Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'

After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com

Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
pethelpful.com

Woman Lets in 'Grumpy' Stray Cat to Escape the Rain and People Are Invested

Have you ever thought about what happens to all the stay animals when the weather gets bad? Where do they find coverage from the rain or snow? Are they warm enough? Can they still find water? The list goes on and on. Luckily, there are some people like TikTok user...
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy