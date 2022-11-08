WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO