Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
All Wet: Danbury Police Searched Pond to Collect Evidence in Drug Arrest
On Thursday (11/10/22) Danbury Police arrested 34 year old George Kalu of Danbury. Detectives from the Danbury Police Departments Special Investigations Division ( SID), assisted by Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Patrol Division in a lengthy investigation. SID Detectives were in possession of court-authorized search warrants for the person of George Kalu and his residence.
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
Police vehicle struck as suspects attempt to flee
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
Bristol couple indicted for allegedly committing more than 30 armed robberies
A Bristol couple was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges alleging they were responsible for more than 30 violent robberies across the state. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, each face one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery – which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Milford seeking input on trees, flooding and more in new survey
MILFORD — As one regional governmental agency's hazard mitigation plan comes together, Milford's concerns about coastal flooding and sea level rise are squarely in the crosshairs. The South Central Regional Council of Governments is in the midst of preparing its plan which aims to provide the region with a...
Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars
WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
At 35 killings, the Hartford 2022 homicide count is highest in 19 years
HARTFORD — A fatally wounded man who collapsed on an apartment building porch Monday became the city’s 35th homicide victim of the year, eclipsing 2021 as the most deadly since 2003. Last year ended with 34 homicides, the most since a nursing home arson killed 16 in 2003.
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
New Haven officer shot in the line of duty honored by city
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven honored an officer Thursday evening who was shot last month in the line of duty. Officer Chad Curry was wounded after arriving at the scene of a crash in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Dash camera footage shows the suspect, who police have identified as Jose Claudio, running away […]
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools
2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
