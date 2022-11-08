ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Eyewitness News

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

All Wet: Danbury Police Searched Pond to Collect Evidence in Drug Arrest

On Thursday (11/10/22) Danbury Police arrested 34 year old George Kalu of Danbury. Detectives from the Danbury Police Departments Special Investigations Division ( SID), assisted by Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Patrol Division in a lengthy investigation. SID Detectives were in possession of court-authorized search warrants for the person of George Kalu and his residence.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police vehicle struck as suspects attempt to flee

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.
WEST HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford seeking input on trees, flooding and more in new survey

MILFORD — As one regional governmental agency's hazard mitigation plan comes together, Milford's concerns about coastal flooding and sea level rise are squarely in the crosshairs. The South Central Regional Council of Governments is in the midst of preparing its plan which aims to provide the region with a...
MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars

WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven officer shot in the line of duty honored by city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven honored an officer Thursday evening who was shot last month in the line of duty. Officer Chad Curry was wounded after arriving at the scene of a crash in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Dash camera footage shows the suspect, who police have identified as Jose Claudio, running away […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools

2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT

