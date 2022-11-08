Read full article on original website
[UPDATE] Plymouth votes on Articles included in the November election
YES – 254, NO – 47 Article 3 – Shall the Town of Plymouth, Vt. declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary Town?. Article 4 – Shall the Town of Plymouth permit the operation of licensed cannabis retailers?. YES – 161, NO – 129. Justice...
Plymouth bond vote being reviewed by attorneys
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the Nov. 8 election, voters approved both Article 1a and 1b, which inadvertently contradict each other. Article 1a asks the voters to approve or deny “an additional $800,000 through a Municipal Bond to pay for the full and proposed weatherization/deferred maintenance project to be paid back over a 25-year period.” Article 1b requests that voters decide if they would rather “proceed with the weatherization/differed maintenance project and complete portions of the project with the funds previously authorized by the voters in the amount of $950,000.”
Senior Solutions, November
The Bellows Falls Senior Center is holding its Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3, when the raffle winner will be announced. The raffle item is an 18-inch doll with a wooden barn, a horse, and a selection of hand-made clothes. Call 802-463-3907 for more information and a listing of the many activities that are available to enjoy.
Londonderry to launch housing needs study
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry has commenced a housing study that will explore critical housing issues in the community and lead to the creation of a housing strategy. The study will include a detailed data analysis of demographic, economic, and housing trends in the town and surrounding region and will identify opportunities and develop strategies that address the unique challenges facing the community.
Inclusion Committee hosts informational meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6–7:30 p.m. at Town Hall and via Zoom, the Declaration of Inclusion Implementation Committee will host a special informational meeting on housing. All are invited to attend to learn about the efforts of local and state agencies to address the housing crisis; to discover resources available to property owners and renters; and to ask questions of invited experts.
Springfield Hospital and Union agree on contract
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Nov. 2, 2022, UNAP Local 5122, representing the nurses at Springfield Hospital, ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with Springfield Hospital. After six months of bargaining, the parties were able to reach agreement on a first contract. Alicia Reed, President of the Springfield Registered Nurses Union said, “The Union achieved its main goal of the establishment of a new equitable wage scale that finally recognized the long and faithful service nurses have given to the hospital especially throughout the Covid pandemic.” Along with the new wage scale, the Union also negotiated the following:
Ludlow Selectboard hesitantly approves rental registry
LUDLOW, Vt. – Amongst ambivalence and hesitation, the Ludlow Selectboard decided at their Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, to approve the development of rental registry within the Town of Ludlow, which will be created in conjunction with the company Granicus. The meeting was marked by instances of citizens, town...
Louise Audrey Wetherby, 1929-2022
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Louise Audrey Wetherby, 93, of 62 Wetherby Road in Charlestown, N.H., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born in Montgomery Center, Vt. on March 23, 1929, the daughter of Mitchell and Mabel M. (Arel) Demar, and resided in Charlestown from September 1951 until March 17, 2022. Mrs. Wetherby worked as a cashier for 18 years at the First National Store and before that at Sally’s Restaurant for eight years. She also worked at Fletcher’s News Stand and White Mountain Paper in Bellows Falls, Vt.
LTE: Joanna Bombadd on Halloween decorations
I enjoyed the number of ghoulish scenes that showed up in Ludlow a couple of weeks ago. They displayed a macabre sense of humor appropriate to the season, a close to the tourist season, and entrance to the isolation of darkness. I notice that they’re disappearing though, or being modified...
The Toll Bridge
The Cheshire Toll Bridge is the iron bridge that connects Springfield and Charlestown. In 1804, the Cheshire Bridge Corporation was granted a charter to build a bridge at this location. This wooden bridge was completed in 1806. A second covered bridge was built in 1831–1833. The turnpike that began...
Dorothy Stankevich, 1924-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Dorothy “Skip” Stankevich passed away at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. Born to Willis and Carrie (Grout) Bates on Dec. 29, 1924 in Weathersfield, Vt., she attended Weathersfield schools and graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of 1942.
SAPA TV moves to new location
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV serves the towns of Springfield, Chester, and Weathersfield. Due to a group of very dedicated community members, SAPA TV started in 1998. Since 1998, they have been providing their communities with access to video equipment, facilities, and training. They had been living in the Springfield High School for the last 25 years and are immensely grateful to the Springfield School District for providing them with that location. However, during the pandemic, access to the studios in the High School became quite limited, so during the summer of 2021, SAPA TV purchased a new building and has been constructing it into a TV studio ever since.
LRC hears about new bike path
LUDLOW, Vt. – Charlie Rimer spoke at the Ludlow Rotary Club’s recent meeting about the new bike path being considered in Ludlow. Rimer, the manager at Tygart Mountain Sports shop in Ludlow, is one of the coordinators for Ludlow Area Sport Trails (LAST). In the meeting, he outlined...
A thank you from Fletcher Farm School
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen, Inc., the organization that owns and operates the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, would like to take this opportunity to thank the local communities for their ongoing support. This past summer was our first full post-Covid...
Featured Pets: Puppies
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here, at the Springfield Humane Society, we have seven adorable large mix breed puppies longing for families to call their very own. We have two males and five females. We are not sure of their mix, but, man, are they cute. We are open by appointment only. Go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Please join us on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Holiday Bazaar here at the shelter. Shop for lots of great holiday items and help the homeless animals.
Local teachers participate in nature-based learning workshop
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Several local teachers from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) recently participated in a weeklong nature workshop hosted by Antioch University New England’s early childhood education program. The new program – Inside-Outside Nature-Based Education – is designed to assist young students in rebounding from some...
