SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV serves the towns of Springfield, Chester, and Weathersfield. Due to a group of very dedicated community members, SAPA TV started in 1998. Since 1998, they have been providing their communities with access to video equipment, facilities, and training. They had been living in the Springfield High School for the last 25 years and are immensely grateful to the Springfield School District for providing them with that location. However, during the pandemic, access to the studios in the High School became quite limited, so during the summer of 2021, SAPA TV purchased a new building and has been constructing it into a TV studio ever since.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO