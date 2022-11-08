Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Former Texas police officer sentenced to prison for trafficking meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
H-E-B Feast of Sharing returns after two-year hiatus
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B kicked off the holiday season in Brownsville with its 30th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Brownsville and Rio Grande Valley residents attended the event at Amigoland Event Center. Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, families...
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
Who voted: A graphic look at Tuesday’s election turnout in the United States
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) (ValleyCentral) — The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter. An election with all of its surprises can raise the question: Who really turned out to vote? If you love digging deeper into the demographics, the Associated Press provided an Election Day breakdown of the American electorate voting in congressional races.
