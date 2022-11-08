$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too close violation on Interstate 70. After stopping the U-Haul, a drug-sniffing canine detected possible contraband.

Inside the U-Haul was 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million, which was immediately seized. The driver was 25-year-old Sebastian Flores from Mexicali, Mexico who was charged with possession of cocaine, per OSHP.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

OSHP says if Flores is convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and be fined $20,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.