ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGXB1_0j3FfMn800

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too close violation on Interstate 70. After stopping the U-Haul, a drug-sniffing canine detected possible contraband.

Kia and Hyundai now face a lawsuit over stolen cars from Columbus

Inside the U-Haul was 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million, which was immediately seized. The driver was 25-year-old Sebastian Flores from Mexicali, Mexico who was charged with possession of cocaine, per OSHP.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

OSHP says if Flores is convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and be fined $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man found guilty of raping Ohio child

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car in Ohio on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

M.A.D.E. Task Force Makes 9 Arrests

As a result of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County, the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force presented multiple cases to the Union County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022. The grand jury returned a total of sixty-one (61) indictments involving twenty-one (21) individuals.
UNION COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Local 'gangster rapper' sought in connection to highway shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting along US 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. Dayton Police say that about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, two men shot at another vehicle along US 35. The person in the vehicle that was damaged in the shooting was able to take photos of the suspects.
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy