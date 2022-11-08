ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

'Winter weather advisory': Here's how much snow is expected to hit Colorado this week

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koblj_0j3FfK1g00
Photo Credit: Avalon_Studio (iStock).

Another snowstorm is on track to hit a large chunk of Colorado, with a 'winter weather advisory' being issued in parts of the state's northwest region, set to activate Wednesday at noon.

According to mapping from the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could land in a few select areas should a less likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario occur. In the most likely scenario, accumulation should top out at about 12 inches on some northwestern peaks, specifically those north of Glenwood Springs, west of Aspen, and east of Steamboat Springs.

See the most likely snowfall scenario on the map below, followed by the high-end snowfall scenario. Keep scrolling to see details related to 'winter weather advisories' that have been issued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0AYo_0j3FfK1g00
The most likely snowfall scenario. Map Credit: NWS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38119O_0j3FfK1g00
The less-likely high-end snowfall scenario. Map Credit: NWS.

In regard to the various 'winter weather advisories' that have been issued in Colorado, the most severe warning impacts the following region, warning of 6 to 9 inches of snow in places that could impact travel, along with winds capable of bringing down branches:

  • Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains along with Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the Flat Tops

A similar warning has been issued for Uncompahgre Plateau and the Dallas Divide.

In Colorado, winter weather advisories are currently in effect from around noon on Wednesday into Thursday. This is subject to change and updates can be found here.

While the high-end scenario shows that some snow may hit the Front Range, it's unlikely to have much of an impact in Colorado's most populated cities.

Following this round of snow, expect several days that are mostly dry statewide, including the upcoming weekend.

Those traveling around the state on Wednesday and Thursday should pay close attention to the forecast, as changing conditions may pose risks.

If you want to make sure your car is winter-ready, here are a few tips regarding what you can pack in the trunk.

Comments / 3

Related
OutThere Colorado

87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains

Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Chilly start to the day before flurries move in

Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Digital Dara: Deals, freebies...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy