'Winter weather advisory': Here's how much snow is expected to hit Colorado this week

Photo Credit: Avalon_Studio (iStock).

Another snowstorm is on track to hit a large chunk of Colorado, with a 'winter weather advisory' being issued in parts of the state's northwest region, set to activate Wednesday at noon.

According to mapping from the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could land in a few select areas should a less likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario occur. In the most likely scenario, accumulation should top out at about 12 inches on some northwestern peaks, specifically those north of Glenwood Springs, west of Aspen, and east of Steamboat Springs.

See the most likely snowfall scenario on the map below, followed by the high-end snowfall scenario. Keep scrolling to see details related to 'winter weather advisories' that have been issued.

The most likely snowfall scenario. Map Credit: NWS.

The less-likely high-end snowfall scenario. Map Credit: NWS.

In regard to the various 'winter weather advisories' that have been issued in Colorado, the most severe warning impacts the following region, warning of 6 to 9 inches of snow in places that could impact travel, along with winds capable of bringing down branches:

Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains along with Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the Flat Tops

A similar warning has been issued for Uncompahgre Plateau and the Dallas Divide.

In Colorado, winter weather advisories are currently in effect from around noon on Wednesday into Thursday. This is subject to change and updates can be found here.

While the high-end scenario shows that some snow may hit the Front Range, it's unlikely to have much of an impact in Colorado's most populated cities.

Following this round of snow, expect several days that are mostly dry statewide, including the upcoming weekend.

Those traveling around the state on Wednesday and Thursday should pay close attention to the forecast, as changing conditions may pose risks.

