Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday. At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him. “She stated...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan

One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

The 70,000 square-foot facility is on-track to open as scheduled. East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards. East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year. Gen. Poppas visits with Janesville students. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Craig High School in Janesville received a...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot

Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
STURGEON BAY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse

Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker. Updated: 9 hours ago. Milan...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library

Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
MANITOWOC, WI

