Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday. At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him. “She stated...
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office running out of options to slow drivers in work zones
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it’s running out of options to protect construction workers from speeding drivers. Deputies say too many drivers are ignoring work zone signs and are endangering road workers. Every year, Wisconsin sees 2,500 crashes involving speeding, tailgating and/or distracted...
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library
Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
