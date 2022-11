Imelda Peña Luna, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2022 after a very short illness, at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Khoa Le will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO