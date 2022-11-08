Ex-Con. Released Following Alleged Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old At York County Park

Joseph Ray Harding. Photo Credit: Southern York Regional police department

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a park, police say.

36-year-old Joseph Ray Harding has been arrested following an investigation into the assault on the girl at Ruins Park, 30 Enterprise Street, Glen Rock on Sunday, Nov. 6.

"The victim and offender did not know each other prior to the assault," the Southern York Regional police say.

Harding was also wanted on two other warrants in York County, although it is not immediately clear what those warrants were for, he does have a lengthy criminal record for charges including public drunkenness, driving under the involved, drug possession, theft, false identification to authorities, fleeing, according to court documents. He has served approximately four years in prison for his crimes.

For this incident, he was charged with three felonies for Criminal Attempt - Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Unlawful Contact With Minor, Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above; as well as three misdemeanors for Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other, Indecent Assault, and Indecent Exposure, according to his latest court docket.

He was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail, the police explained in the release.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney on Nov. 17 at 10:45 a.m., according to his most recent court docket.

