Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Hearing Dad Cough Cracks Us Up

There are species stereotypes for animals of all shapes and sizes, but what comes to mind when you think about cats? Maybe it's their unstoppable curiosity or their affinity for pettiness, or perhaps you consider cats big ol' nap machines. Whatever the generalization may be, we have a feeling @amerdiab3's kitty fits the bill quite perfectly.
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected

Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Dad Returning From a Trip Is So Irresistible

Whether you're more of a dog, cat, or even a rabbit person, one of the best parts of pet ownership is coming home to your furry friend. Don't you think? Whether they greet you at the door or wake up blissfully from their nap to roll over for belly rubs, you'll never get a boring welcome home.
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video

Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical

Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Rabbit's Mad Reaction to Mom Scolding Him Makes Us LOL

No one wants to be the parent who has to scold the kids, but sometimes when they misbehave, you need to lay down the law so they don't do it again. One person had to do this with her pet, and the reaction they get is too funny. TikTok user...
'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful

We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...

