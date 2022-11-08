Read full article on original website
What would it take for Democrats to keep the House?
Nearly a week after Election Day, control of the House remains uncertain. Republicans are favored to win the lower chamber with 20 seats still in play, but Democrats still have a fighting chance in the race to win the necessary 218 seats. As of Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press has projected Republicans to win 211…
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada
The race between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto was called Saturday evening, deciding the fate of Senate control for the next two years.
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Opinion: Here's what got my Gen Z friends to turn out at the polls
People sometimes wonder what it will take to get young people to the polls. Well, after the 2022 midterms, they no longer have to guess. Place in front of us an existential issue that could determine our future. Give us the knowledge that we can have a say about issues that affect us with our votes, and we will turn out in droves.
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say
A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple construction companies working on the center, issued a statement saying they reported the incident to police and "will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible."
