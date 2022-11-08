Read full article on original website
Shirley Morten
Shirley J. Morten, 84, died at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born December 6, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Wyman Sr. and Edna G. (Smith) Wyman. Mrs. Morten retired as a secretary for the Alton School District #11. She married Charles V. “Chuck” Morten on May 19, 1956 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2022. Surviving are three daughters, Pamala “Pam” Mizell (David) of Wood River, Kathleen “Kem” Wiegand (Ron) of Wood River, and Tamara “Tim” Garrett of Brighton, six grandchildren, Cathy Weatherby (Ben), Apryl Gresham (Kenny), Matt Wiegand, Mike Wiegand (Rachel), T.R. Garrett, and Melanie Bozovich (Nik), and a grandson-in-law, Wally Miller, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Beaver Garrett, a granddaughter, Terra Miller, a grandson, Paul Garrett, a great granddaughter, and two brothers, William Wyman Jr. and David Wyman. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
William Pelot II
William Gustus Pelot II, 79, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alton on December 29, 1942 to the late Harold W. Pelot and Mary Kathryn (Paisley) Pelot. He married Valerie Hutti on April 21, 1972. She survives. Mr. Pelot was employed at Jefferson Smurfit for 25 years from where he retired. He enjoyed gardening and farming and the outdoor life, as well as Cardinal baseball games. Along with his wife, Valerie, he is survived by a son, Darren Pelot (Tracy) of Wentzville, MO, grandchildren, Gabe Pelot of Wood River, and Katy Pelot of Wood River, and a step grandchild, Kacie Hoesli. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Barth of Stillwater, OK as well as a sister-in-law, Audrey Hutti of Affton, MO, a brother-in-law, Gary Hutti, a sister-in-law, Marianne Hutti as well as various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Frances Chappell
Frances Jean (Vicari) Chappell, 82, of Godfrey, was called home at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Born June 21, 1940 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dominic Joseph and Josephine Marie (Mancuso) Vicari. Fran attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Marquette High School where she graduated in 1958. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Catholic Church, most recently belonging to St. Mary’s in Alton. She enjoyed spending time with her family foremost and her many friends. Her favorite past times included gardening, meeting her friends for lunch, and watching Cardinals baseball. She retired from the Madison County Treasurer’s office after 25 plus years of service. Surviving are her children, Tom Chappell (Sue) of Alton, Tracey Sankey (Kevin) of Warrenton, MO, Terri Chappell (Brad Toussaint) of Godfrey, Mike Chappell (Kim) of Columbia, MO, and Jane Hale (Mark) of O’Fallon, IL, 16 grandchildren, Mike Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Mandi Elfgen (Chad), Holly Stroot (Kenny), Alison Hillen (Travis), Tanya Green, Katie Byrd, Kelly Crothers (Randy), Jacki Schranck (Stephen), Jake Grossheim, Myah Grossheim, Brittany Osborne (Jeremy), Ryan Chappell, Lauren Carberry (Kyle), Morgan Hale, and Natalie Hale, 27 great grandchildren with two on the way, a sister, Ro Noll of Alton, two nieces and one nephew. Since the birth of her first grandchild she was lovingly known as “Nana”. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Clem Noll, one niece, one nephew, and former husband, Moe Chappell. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School of Alton.
Veterans enveloped in quilts and appreciation
An overflow crowed packed the Round House in Wood River Friday to honor local veterans and their service. The Veterans Day Committee conducted the ceremony which included presentations of Quilts of Valor to several honorees. Hartford resident Jan Copeland, who heads the Southern Illinois Quilts of Valor Foundation, said the quilts serve as a hug from all of us when no one else is around.
JoAnn Pulizos
JoAnn M. Pulizos, 82, died at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born October 21, 1940 in Perryville, MO, she was the daughter of Lionel and Imogene (Bates) Sharp. Mrs. Pulizos was a server for Tony’s Restaurant in Alton. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, D.A.R., and the VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at the St. Anthony’s Hospital gift shop, the Beverly Farm resale shoe, Caravan resale shop and Find A Grave. JoAnn loved her cat, Maxwell, and enjoyed spending time with her family and doing family genealogy. On May 3, 1957 she married John Pulizos in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2000. Surviving are two sons, Gregory E. Pulizos (Nancy) of Alton and K. John Pulizos of Nashville, TN, a granddaughter, Nikki O’Neill, two great grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathon, and three sisters, Barbara Barner, Jean Sharp, and Lynda Davis. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Toni Sheafor, a son, Nickie Pulizos, a brother, Dwayne Sharp, and a sister, Carol Jacobs. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Votaw
Carolyn Jean Votaw, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 24, 1949, in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Edgar Earl Votaw Jr. and the late Doris Estelle (Mierisch) Votaw. She had worked at the First National Bank in Madison, Illinois with 15 years of service as a bank teller. She was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and was active with Church Women United and Episcopal Church Women. Carolyn enjoyed working with crafts, studying family genealogy and special times shared with her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to go out to eat and loved organizing and going on the yearly Branson bus trips. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Max Merz III of Granite City; niece, Laura A. and Ben Cole of Granite City; two nephews, John Jansen of Michael, Illinois and Eric and Dasha Merz of O’Fallon, Missouri; great nephews, Logan Cole, Grant Cole, Owen Cole and Clayton Merz; great nieces, Addison Merz, Abi Fox and Ally Fox; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and James Evans and her grandparents, Florence and Walter Mierisch and Elizabeth and Edgar Votaw Sr.
Frances Lux
Frances Lux 94, of Madison, Illinois passed away on 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1928 in Madison, Illinois to Theodore and Frances (Liszwski) Rozycke. She married Rolland Lux on October 3, 1953 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison , he passed away on October 31, 2008.
Malcolm Russell
Charles Malcolm Russell, 77, passed away 3:40 am, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton. Born October 22, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was the son of John Franklin "Frank" and Alice (Hancock) Russell. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he worked as a machinist for Owens-IL...
Georgia Thomas
Georgia Jane Thomas, 85, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born January 19, 1937 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Patrick and Evelyn M. (Smith) Hughes. She married Thomas George Thomas...
Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
Kazuko Niles
Kazuko "Kay" Niles, 94, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Meridian Village Memory Care in Glen Carbon. She retired as a supply clerk from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City with over 30 years of dedicated service and enjoyed her days of dancing and singing.
Warren Jenkins
Warren "Gene" Eugene Jenkins, age 71, of Alton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Gene was born June 5, 1951, in Canton, IL, the son of Warren Reed and Willa J. (Shaw) Jenkins.He married Jessie A. Grable on June 3, 1995 in Alton, IL and she preceded him in death September 5, 2022.
Gloria Lawrence
Gloria June Lawrence went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1928 and lived her adult life in Bethalto, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Caputo, and husband Orland Lawrence. She is survived by her four children; Mike Hanei, Bobbie Piscatello, Linda Davidson and husband Jim, George Hanei and wife Aimee; grandchildren; Cari Ann Verde, Shelby Miller, Cheyenne Miller, Kristin Hanei, and Andy Stroud; great grandchildren; Bella Verde, Ethan Cummins, and Alex Cummins.
Various Veterans’ Day events today
The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups. Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year...
Lovejoy Day tradition continues in Alton
It’s “Lovejoy Week” in the city of Alton. It’s been 185 years since newspaper editor Elijah P. Lovejoy was killed by a mob while advocating freedom of the press and freedom from slavery. A small gathering took advantage of the warm sunshine Wednesday afternoon to remember...
Amare and Jersey Community Hospital MAT Clinic join forces
Amare, a local nonprofit based out of Wood River has joined forces with the Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Clinical Services' MAT Clinic located at 220 County Rd., Jerseyville, and is part of the JCH Healthcare organization. MAT is an acronym for medically assisted treatment that typically combines medication to help someone diagnosed with a substance use disorder and counseling as a treatment modality. The revolutionary partnership between the two agencies will allow additional support for MAT Clinic's clients.
Overnight Warming Center Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Volunteer Peter Hough joins Sara McGibany to preview an upcoming event to raise awareness and raise funds for the Overnight Warming Center Alton this winter.
55 years for convicted murderer
A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
