Please join us on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. for History Café at the Overland Trail Museum. Matt Vincent and Brigitte Shafer have teamed up for yet another western adventure with their newly released book called “The Chronicles of Custer: First Stand of a Failed Campaign.” Both author and artist will be at the Overland Trail Museum discussing this fascinating new book.

STERLING, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO