Sterling Journal-Advocate
Author Matt Vincent to speak at Nov. 30 History Café
Please join us on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. for History Café at the Overland Trail Museum. Matt Vincent and Brigitte Shafer have teamed up for yet another western adventure with their newly released book called “The Chronicles of Custer: First Stand of a Failed Campaign.” Both author and artist will be at the Overland Trail Museum discussing this fascinating new book.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
UPDATED: Powell returned as Sheriff; Hutchinson ousted from Merino school board
Logan County Sheriff Brett Powell won re-election in the only contested county race in Tuesday’s general election, defeating unaffiliated opponent Craig Gilliand with 4,327 votes to Gilliland’s 3,639. Gilliland had campaigned on a promise to make the Sheriff’s Department more collegial and thus more attractive to new recruits....
News Channel Nebraska
'High-level Threat' closes Sterling Middle School
Sterling, Colo. — Sterling Middle School parents received a letter the evening of Nov. 9 that the school will be closed today, Nov. 10, due to a middle school student who threatened to bring a weapon to school. The letter reads that the potential high-level threat concerns a middle...
