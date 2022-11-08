Read full article on original website
Related
David Alexander Johnson
David Alexander Johnson, age 84, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Talco City Cemetery in Talco, Texas at 10 a.m. with Pastor Pepper Puryear officiating.
Obituary – Christine Snow Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on Nov. 9, at her residence. Chris was...
Commander Bryan Crittendon and Corporal Robert Kerr Honored
Bryan Crittendon and Robert Kerr have been awarded the Congressional Veteran Commendation. In a ceremony held on Thursday November 10th, 2022, standing with other distinguished veterans, Crittendon and Kerr were received by Representative Pat Fallon. Both Veterans are members of the Hopkins County Marine Corp League. The ceremony was conducted...
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Yantis ISD mourning loss of student
YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine
A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting
Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting. Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.
easttexasradio.com
Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
Symphony League Auction Item: Bodacious BBQ
Jay Isonhood has donated once again. Bodacious BBQ here in Sulphur Springs are long time supporters of the Symphony League. Let me say that when I saw they donated again this year, the mere thought of their food make me go get some BBQ. It’s that good. When you stop by, ask to order off ‘Jay’s Secret Menu’.
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State
Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
Crimson Bryant Signs Letter of Intent with the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots
Lady Cats senior softball player Crimson Bryant, a three-year member of the Lady Cats varsity softball team, signed a letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 9 to play softball at the next level at the University of Texas at Tyler. Bryant is the daughter of Jarrod and Starla Bryant. Bryant said...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76, of Quitman, Texas, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022, at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946, in Paris, Texas,...
Where To Vote In Hopkins County On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election concluded Friday, Nov. 4, with 7,548 of the 24,724 registered voters in Hopkins County casting ballots. That’s 30.53% who voted, 29.08% (7,189) by personal appearance and the remaining 1.2% by mail. Hopkins County voters will have one last chance, on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to cast their choice of candidates and, where applicable, propositions such as the $81.5 million SSISD bond proposal.
New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses
TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Lindale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carthage High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election
North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band Add State Ranking To Accomplishments
There’s a reason band instructors and fans adopted “Man, Oh Man, That Wildcat Band” as this year’s motto. The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band on Nov. 9 topped off the remarkable 2022 marching season by adding a state ranking to the students’ accomplishments this year.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0