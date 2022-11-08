Iowa Wesleyan University has announced that their holiday concert service “Let My Love Be Heard” will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. This event is open to the public and free to attend. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. All free-will donations made...
Red&Lee Vintage of Muscatine will host an evening of fun, fashion, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails at their second “Ladies’ Night” event taking place Wednesday, November 30, at their shop located at 124 W. 2nd St. The excitement lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open...
Angel Martinez, 30, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josecarlos Martinez, Cesar Martinez, Gary Jens, Alex Martinez, Jadin Martinez, Jaime Martinez, Skylor Maxson, and Tommy Iezek.
