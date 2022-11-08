ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Martinez, 30, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josecarlos Martinez, Cesar Martinez, Gary Jens, Alex Martinez, Jadin Martinez, Jaime Martinez, Skylor Maxson, and Tommy Iezek.
