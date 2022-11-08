Read full article on original website
Tutors for St. Cloud Area Schools Still Needed
St. Cloud area schools are still looking for tutors for math, reading and early learning. Americorps says around the state of Minnesota they need 500 tutors to satisfy their needs. Officials say all tutors are fully trained in and will receive a stipend every two weeks for the work they...
St. Cloud Veterans Day Parade Friday
The tradition of honoring veterans in St. Cloud with a parade on the national Veterans Day holiday continues Friday. The parade is taking place starting at 11 a.m. This year’s parade route will will start at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library at 1300 West St. Germain Street and head east. The route will go through downtown St. Cloud and end at River’s Edge Convention Center.
St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team Arrest Two Wanted on Separate Warrants
The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team arrested two different people wanted on outstanding warrants this week. The first arrest was Tuesday afternoon at 1615 Goettens Way. CRT officers arrested 60-year-old Thomas John Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants and several probable cause arrests. He was wanted for several felony warrants for stalking and order for protection violations on the same victim. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.
