The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team arrested two different people wanted on outstanding warrants this week. The first arrest was Tuesday afternoon at 1615 Goettens Way. CRT officers arrested 60-year-old Thomas John Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants and several probable cause arrests. He was wanted for several felony warrants for stalking and order for protection violations on the same victim. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO