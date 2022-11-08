ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West

Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people."I wanted to read a statement I prepared," Chappelle began. "I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."I've been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – 'The' and 'Jews'. No one does good after they say that."West recently threatened...
