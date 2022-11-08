Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: North Dakota to Visit No. 9 Creighton on Thursday
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will continue its road slate at Creighton on Thursday night. The Fighting Hawks and Bluejays will battle inside the CHI Health Center Omaha at 8 p.m. Fans can follow all the action by watching on Fox Sports 1, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (100.3 FM/104.7 FM).
fightinghawks.com
North Dakota rolls to 70-61 victory over Detroit Mercy in season opener
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota women's basketball team led nearly wire-to-wire in a 70-61 victory over Detroit Mercy to open the 2022-23 season on Monday evening from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. With the win, UND (1-0) snaps a 13-game losing streak in season openers...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: No. 19 UND to Host USD for Senior Day
Grand Forks, N.D. (Alerus Center) Radio: Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 11 a.m.) Grand Forks, N.D. - North Dakota will host South Dakota on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Coyotes is slated for Noon inside the Alerus Center. The game will be televised on Midco Sports and carried by the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 11 a.m.
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: No. 12/13 UND returns home for showdown with No. 2 Denver
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – For the first time in nearly a month, No. 12/13 North Dakota returns home to Ralph Engelstad Arena for a showdown with No. 2 Denver on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be...
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23
Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
wfxrtv.com
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
flicksandfood.com
Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
KSAT 12
What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
KENS 5
Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?
SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
KSAT 12
More than 20,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in New Braunfels for anglers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is set to kick off its annual rainbow trout stocking and more than 20,000 fish are expected to be stocked along the Canyon Tailrace of the Guadalupe River in the New Braunfels area. Trout will be stocked just below the...
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
KENS 5
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
