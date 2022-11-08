ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wichita Eagle

Report: Astros GM James Click Declines Team’s Contract Offer

Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team next season as the two sides have parted ways, the team announced. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Click turned down a one-year contract for the 2023 season instead of returning for a chance at a repeat. “We are...
HOUSTON, TX
Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury

Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phillies to Face New Qualifying Offer Penalties This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies know how it feels to lose a draft pick. They have lost five picks in the last five years for signing free agents who received the qualifying offer. In 2017-18, it was Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta. Then it was Bryce Harper, and the year after that it was Zack Wheeler. They saved their second-round draft pick in 2021 when they re-signed J.T. Realmuto, their own QO free agent, but they lost it again this past season by nabbing Nick Castellanos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

