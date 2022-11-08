ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks shortens up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

In appreciation of Alec Mills

In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs batters' longest futility streaks

A previous post looked at some of the longest batting streaks by Cubs other than hits and home runs, including Hank Sauer scoring runs in 15 games in a row, Stan Hack making singles in 22 straight and Ray Grimes driving home runs in 17. It also featured 1 string...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers

You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Hot stove warming

The baseball offseason is always a time when there’s little else to pay attention to aside from the wheeling, dealing, and trading that goes on with teams. You can usually get a pretty good idea of whether a team hopes to contend, or will be satisfied with a “rebuild” based on who they are willing to part with, and who they are willing to pay for.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Jerry Martin edition

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion leaps over Chicago Cubs Gary Martin as he slides in at 2nd, on the front end of a double play, during the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago, Illinois. Well, first of all, the name of the Cubs player is...
