Jacksonville, FL

Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries. The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week. Head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Wichita Eagle

Top 10 Clashes in Packers-Cowboys Rivalry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will renew their storied rivalry on Sunday at Lambeau Field. These two perennial powerhouses have played in a lot of huge games over the years, including memorable playoff victories by the Packers in 2014 and 2016. At this...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Week 10 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

It is hard to believe, but we have arrived at Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL, while the Texans are on pace for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft due to possessing the worst record (1-6-1) in the league.
Wichita Eagle

Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense

Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
CINCINNATI, OH

