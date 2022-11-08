Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Wichita Eagle
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries. The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week. Head...
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup
At the onset of the season, before a single game had been played, the Chiefs’ schedule had been characterized as not only the most difficult in football but one of the most difficult the league had ever seen. Their first eight opponents, after all, had winning records the year before.
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Top 10 Clashes in Packers-Cowboys Rivalry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will renew their storied rivalry on Sunday at Lambeau Field. These two perennial powerhouses have played in a lot of huge games over the years, including memorable playoff victories by the Packers in 2014 and 2016. At this...
Wichita Eagle
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders
PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers resume the NFL's European tour in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are fresh off their season sweep of the division-rival Arizona Cardinals last week with a 31-21 win to match the Week 6 19-9 win earlier in the season. Seattle has...
Wichita Eagle
Live at 10 a.m. today: Join us on SportsBeat to talk Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
After their great escape against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs swing back into action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will some of the issues exposed by the Titans remain for the Chiefs? Should they be content with their running game, offensive line play or kicker Harrison Butker?. We cover...
Wichita Eagle
Week 10 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
It is hard to believe, but we have arrived at Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL, while the Texans are on pace for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft due to possessing the worst record (1-6-1) in the league.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense
Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler On State Of The Team’s Defense: “Not Where We Need It To Be”
Through the years, the Miami Heat have relied heavily on their defensive play. The defensive end is part of the reason for their slow start. The Heat rank No. 13 in defensive ration at 110.8. They are 10th in points allowed at 109.4. The numbers are decent but nowhere near...
Wichita Eagle
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
