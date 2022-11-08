Updates: Vero Beach, Centennial football to play Saturday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has put high school sports on hold for the Treasure Coast and the first change for the high school football state playoffs took place Tuesday.

Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski confirmed they will host Harmony in a regional quarterfinal football game Saturday at 6 p.m.

One other football game will take place Saturday as Centennial will play at Melbourne at 1 p.m. also on Saturday with the winner playing the winner of Harmony-Vero Beach next week in a Region 3-4S regional semifinal.

Schools in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties are closed due to the storm Wednesday and Thursday and with Veteran's Day Friday, all extracurricular activities have been postponed.

Action did begin in Howey-in-the-Hills at Mission Inn Resort for the 3A State Golf Championships Tuesday morning, where Vero Beach's boys team is competing.

In the middle of the first round, the FHSAA announced the tournament would only be one 18-hole round to decide the state champion with school closures and precaution measures needed for parts of Florida for the impending storm.

Also on Tuesday, the FHSAA moved the 1A and 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart back one week to be conducted Nov. 18-19.

As of Tuesday evening, both Jensen Beach and Martin County are still aiming to host their regional quarterfinal games against Port St. Lucie and Treasure Coast at 6 p.m. Friday night.

