Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Benton County crews preparing for snow possibility

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials in Benton County say they are preparing for the possibility of snow next week. "We have our crews on standby for Monday. We have them ready,” said Melody Kwok, spokesperson for Benton County. “If anything does stick to the road, we will be out there, ready to take care of it."
BENTON COUNTY, AR

