This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
Arkansas women’s program adds talented hoopsters
Arkansas women's basketball program lands two signees and will add 5-star next Tuesday
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Arkansas has the nation's No. 1 baseball recruiting class for 2023
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Crews working diesel spill in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
KHBS
Benton County crews preparing for snow possibility
ROGERS, Ark. — Officials in Benton County say they are preparing for the possibility of snow next week. "We have our crews on standby for Monday. We have them ready,” said Melody Kwok, spokesperson for Benton County. “If anything does stick to the road, we will be out there, ready to take care of it."
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
